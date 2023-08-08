Number of wounded in Pokrovsk rises to 88, 7 killed, early reports show no one under rubble

AFTERMATH OF THE MISSILE ATTACK IN POKROVSK. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

As of 07:00, the number of wounded in the missile attack on Pokrovsk has increased to 88, seven people have been killed, and preliminary information indicates that there are no people under the rubble.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs; State Emergency Service; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: The ministry has released updated information on the victims in Pokrovsk.

It is noted that seven people had been killed.

67 people were injured, including 29 police officers, seven rescue workers and two children.

Quote from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "We are resuming the clearing of the rubble. At night, we had to suspend the work due to the high threat of repeated attacks."

Update: The State Emergency Service reported that five fires over a total area of 75 square metres in a residential building and a hotel were extinguished in Pokrovsk.

Preliminary reports indicate that there are no people under the rubble. SES units are conducting rescue operations in a 5-storey residential building.

Update at 11:20: Pavlo Kyrylenko said that as of 11:00, seven people had been reported killed (five civilians, a rescue worker and a soldier) and 81 wounded (39 civilians, including two children (a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old), 31 police officers, 7 employees of the State Emergency Service and 4 soldiers).

As of 11:00, 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund offic, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafés and two civilian cars were damaged.

Update at 11:45: Kyrylenko said on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast that 88 people had been wounded and 7 killed. He added that the information is being collected promptly from hospitals. Representatives of military administrations are present there.

Background: A Russian missile strike on residential buildings in the centre of Pokrovsk killed seven people and injured about 30 others. Among the dead is the deputy head of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast, and among the injured are police officers, rescue workers and a child.

Later, 57 people were reported injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!