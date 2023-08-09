All Sections
Russian invaders use regular military sparingly, deploying conscripts and convicts instead for assaults

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 02:41
Russian invaders use regular military sparingly, deploying conscripts and convicts instead for assaults
RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS. STOCK IMAGE: GETTY IMAGES

Russian invaders are using conscripts and convicts for large-scale assaults on Ukrainian positions, and if they manage to achieve results, only then do they send regular military personnel into battle.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The military leadership of the Russian Federation uses the practice of using [the] mobilised and Russian prisoners for massive assaults on Ukrainian positions. Only after the command can see the success of such an assault, personnel soldiers are used.

Such methods are used practically along the entire front line."

Details: According to the resistance, the personnel of the invaders being sent for assaults are not properly trained and equipped for such operations.

It is noted that the Russian military leadership is disregarding the heavy losses, since a new wave of mobilisation in Russia is planned for the autumn.

