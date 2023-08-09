All Sections
Ukrainian forces carry out raid across Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 05:20
STOCK MAP: ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said Ukrainian forces probably carried out a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on Kherson Oblast’s eastern bank. However, it is currently unclear whether the Ukrainian military managed to gain grounds on the river’s left bank.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that several Russian milbloggers stated on 8 August that on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Kozachi Laheri, Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats carrying six to seven people each, broke through the Russian defences and advanced 800 metres deep.

ISW noted that one of the Russian milbloggers said the Russian command recently relocated a "prepared grouping" of Russian airborne personnel from Kozachi Laheri to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, replacing them with mobilised soldiers, weakening the Russian defence in this area.

ISW claimed that Volodymyr Saldo, Russian-appointed puppet leader in Kherson Oblast, downplayed the achievements of Ukrainian paratroopers, saying Russian artillery repelled a Ukrainian boat attack.

"However, the majority of prominent Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces managed to utilise tactical surprise and land on the east bank before engaging Russian forces in small arms exchanges, and Saldo was likely purposefully trying to refute claims of Ukrainian presence in this area to avoid creating panic in the already-delicate Russian information space," ISW stated.

ISW emphasised that they will continue to provide a conservative assessment of the situation on Kherson Oblast’s eastern bank until they receive visual confirmation of a long-term Ukrainian presence near Kozachi Laheri or other settlements located on the eastern bank.

ISW noted that they have not yet seen any visual evidence, indicating the presence of a significant number of Ukrainian military personnel or equipment near Kozachi Laheri.

"The current pattern of Russian reporting is more consistent with a limited cross-river raid than a wider Ukrainian operation. Ukrainian officials have not commented on operations in this area as of this writing," ISW added.

