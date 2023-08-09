All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces carry out raid across Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 05:20
Ukrainian forces carry out raid across Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast – ISW
STOCK MAP: ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said Ukrainian forces probably carried out a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on Kherson Oblast’s eastern bank. However, it is currently unclear whether the Ukrainian military managed to gain grounds on the river’s left bank.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that several Russian milbloggers stated on 8 August that on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Kozachi Laheri, Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats carrying six to seven people each, broke through the Russian defences and advanced 800 metres deep.

ISW noted that one of the Russian milbloggers said the Russian command recently relocated a "prepared grouping" of Russian airborne personnel from Kozachi Laheri to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, replacing them with mobilised soldiers, weakening the Russian defence in this area.

Advertisement:

ISW claimed that Volodymyr Saldo, Russian-appointed puppet leader in Kherson Oblast, downplayed the achievements of Ukrainian paratroopers, saying Russian artillery repelled a Ukrainian boat attack.

"However, the majority of prominent Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces managed to utilise tactical surprise and land on the east bank before engaging Russian forces in small arms exchanges, and Saldo was likely purposefully trying to refute claims of Ukrainian presence in this area to avoid creating panic in the already-delicate Russian information space," ISW stated.

ISW emphasised that they will continue to provide a conservative assessment of the situation on Kherson Oblast’s eastern bank until they receive visual confirmation of a long-term Ukrainian presence near Kozachi Laheri or other settlements located on the eastern bank.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

ISW noted that they have not yet seen any visual evidence, indicating the presence of a significant number of Ukrainian military personnel or equipment near Kozachi Laheri.

"The current pattern of Russian reporting is more consistent with a limited cross-river raid than a wider Ukrainian operation. Ukrainian officials have not commented on operations in this area as of this writing," ISW added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

Ukraine's Deputy PM: Road to victory will be long, let's not think about life after it

Ukrainian President's Office reacts to NATO's idea of giving away Ukrainian territories

Stoltenberg's Office considers chance of Ukraine's NATO membership in case of territorial concessions to Russia

Ukrainian government allocates US$34 million to build fortifications in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts

There is no compulsion to negotiate with Russia – Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:41
videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines
23:14
Top Ukraine official discusses reinforcing security in Chernihiv Oblast
22:53
Saying Ukraine should cede its land invites Russian aggression – Head of Ukraine's ruling party
22:38
videoUS launches campaign in support of Ukraine, aimed at Trump's associates
22:25
Air Force reports on launches of Shahed drones from Russia
22:04
Russian invaders suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge
21:38
North Macedonia joins declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine
21:22
Ukraine's territorial concessions from NATO: Ukrainian Security Council Secretary calls it "strange throw-in"
21:19
Ukraine's Deputy PM: Road to victory will be long, let's not think about life after it
20:52
videoTraining of conscripts should be based on "real combat experience" – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: