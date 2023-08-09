All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former Austrian Foreign Minister who danced with Putin settles in Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 13:12
Former Austrian Foreign Minister who danced with Putin settles in Russia
KARIN KNEISSL AND VLADIMIR PUTIN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding, has moved to Russia and settled in the village of Petrushovo, Ryazan Oblast.

Source: European Pravda, citing local media

Details: Kneissl made headlines in 2018 when Putin attended her wedding. The two were photographed dancing.

 
Kneissl during a holiday in the Russian village of Petrushovo

During an interview with Russian media, Kneissl said she was renting a vacation house in the village of Petrushovo, Ryazan Oblast, about 350 kilometres southeast of Moscow. Kneissl was spotted attending a village celebration on 5 August, at the end of which she addressed the locals in Russian.

"I am now living in Petrushovo, and I like this atmosphere. I like the way children play here. The atmosphere here is incredible, not only now but, it seems, every day. When I look outside, I see chickens, ducks, goats – it's my world, it's also my world as I used to live in a small village in Austria," she said.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Kneissl said she would stay in the village for at least another month. She did not specify whether she would spend longer, as she "does not know what her future holds".

Earlier, Kneissl delivered a speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and last week, she attended the Russia-Africa Forum.

Responding to whether she maintains ties with Putin, Kneissl said she last saw the Russian president in 2019.

Background: 

  • Kneissl served as Austria's Foreign Minister from 2017-2019 and joined the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft as an independent director in 2021. She resigned from the Rosneft board in May 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
  • Kneissl's personal website says, "Karin Kneissl involuntarily left her home country as a result of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in Austria".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: