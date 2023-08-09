Air-raid warning announced throughout Ukraine due to Russian MiG take-off
On the afternoon of 9 August, the authorities of Ukraine announced an air raid warning throughout the country due to the take-off of a potential carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. It lasted for a little more than 40 minutes.
Source: alerts.in.ua map, the Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "There is missile danger throughout all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka air base. Do not ignore the air raid siren!"
Background: An air raid siren is usually issued throughout the country due to the take-off of the Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which is a potential carrier of the Kinzhal supersonic missile.
The Air Force explained that the Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile is extremely fast and very accurate. Ukrainian air defence does not yet have enough Western-style assets to counter the ballistic missiles.
