Putin accepts Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pyongyang at a "convenient time". The media has said the Russian dictator "accepted the invitation with pleasure".
Source: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Details: KCNA reported that, in addition to the fact that Putin accepted Kim's invitation, he also expressed his "will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship".
KCNA said Kim said goodbye to Putin and left for his "next destination". The media did not specify where exactly Kim will go next.
Background:
- On 13 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East for talks.
- Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.
