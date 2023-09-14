Putin accepts Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pyongyang at a "convenient time". The media has said the Russian dictator "accepted the invitation with pleasure".

Source: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

Details: KCNA reported that, in addition to the fact that Putin accepted Kim's invitation, he also expressed his "will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship".

Advertisement:

KCNA said Kim said goodbye to Putin and left for his "next destination". The media did not specify where exactly Kim will go next.

Background:

On 13 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East for talks.

Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!