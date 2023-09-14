All Sections
Russians brought en masse to Ukraine's occupied territories and promised high salaries

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:51

The business of employing Russians in the occupied territories is flourishing in Russia, with money invested through recruitment agencies by unknown end customers. 

This conclusion can be drawn from an investigation by the Russian media outlets, which studied the problem of a burst in labour migration in the Central Federal District, Siberia and southern Russia.

At the official level, it is preferred that this problem not be recorded. In particular, the Federal State Statistics Service has stated that it does not yet provide statistics on the occupied regions. However, according to media reports, the occupied regions are required to provide statistics, including the number of workers and salaries. 

At the same time, the Bank of Russia writes about this in its report Regional Economy, which was noted by the Russian news outlet Vedomosti.

The Bank of Russia detected the outflow of labour migrants to the occupied territories by interviewing companies. The report does not specify how many companies were interviewed.

The outlet also studied the HeadHunter recruitment website and found hundreds of vacancies posted, supposedly offering work in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and other cities bordering Ukraine. However, the description of the vacancy specifies that "work will be carried out mainly at the facilities of Mariupol, Berdiansk" and other occupied cities.

At the same time, "employers" are ready to invest in this business, offering salaries that are significantly higher than in Russian regions.

For example, while the average salary in Russia in June was 76,604 roubles [roughly US$798], in the occupied regions they offer to work for 180,000 roubles [roughly US$1,875] a month.

At the same time, the level of investment in the occupied territories is obviously not related to the needs of the local economy. At least this conclusion can be drawn from statements about the shortage of personnel in these regions.

The Russians are bringing in drivers, loaders, agricultural workers, construction workers and miners to work in the mining industry, which indicates that resources are being drained from the occupied territories.  

"Salaries in the new regions are growing at an outstripping pace because they have received large amounts of funding," Igor Polyakov, a leading expert at the Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting, told Vedomosti.

Background:

Russian propaganda media outlets openly admit that Russia is taking grain and other crops from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

