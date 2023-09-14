Putin portrays cooperation with North Korea too neutrally so as not to strengthen sanctions against Russia – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin might be concerned that publicising Russia's cooperation with North Korea could increase sanctions and jeopardise existing circumvention schemes.

"Putin is likely neutrally portraying his meeting with Kim in order to balance Russia’s interest in acquiring North Korean artillery munitions…," the analysts say.

It is noted that there are fears in the Russian Federation about the risk of introducing secondary international sanctions against Russia due to possible trade with North Korea. It also may lead to increased international control over Russia's evasion of sanctions.

In addition, ISW says that Russia does not seek to show its interest in buying North Korean ammunition.

This week, Russian President Putin met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny ["Eastern"] Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia. Putin called the meeting "productive" and said he and Kim had a "frank exchange of views on the situation in the region and bilateral relations."

Putin also stated that Russia continues to adhere to restrictions on military-technical cooperation with North Korea, but noted that "there are opportunities within the current rules".

