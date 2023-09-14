All Sections
Putin portrays cooperation with North Korea too neutrally so as not to strengthen sanctions against Russia – ISW

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 14 September 2023, 12:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin might be concerned that publicising Russia's cooperation with North Korea could increase sanctions and jeopardise existing circumvention schemes.

Source: Institute for the Study of War

"Putin is likely neutrally portraying his meeting with Kim in order to balance Russia’s interest in acquiring North Korean artillery munitions…," the analysts say.

It is noted that there are fears in the Russian Federation about the risk of introducing secondary international sanctions against Russia due to possible trade with North Korea. It also may lead to increased international control over Russia's evasion of sanctions.

In addition, ISW says that Russia does not seek to show its interest in buying North Korean ammunition.

Background: 

