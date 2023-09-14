All Sections
Ukrainian journalists, including Sevhil Musaieva, honoured with the Hanns Joachim Friedrichs Award

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:34
Hann Joachim Friedrichs Award winners

Three Ukrainian journalists have received a special German Hanns Joachim Friedrichs award.

Source: Hann Joachim Friedrichs Award website 

The prize winners were Sevhil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda; Nataliia Humeniuk, co-founder of the Hromadske TV channel, and Olha Rudenko, Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of Kyiv Independent, the award website reports.

The organisers of the award say these journalists represent all those who perform professional work in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions.

Quote: "The winners of the award and their media are published not only in Ukrainian, but also in English, thus offering important and, above all, independent sources for an international audience," the award website says.

The organisers of the award noted that these journalists are representatives of the Ukrainian generation, which has long been fighting for freedom of speech, democracy and transparency.

Quote: "It is this generation that the Kremlin is especially afraid of and wants to destroy," the organisers say.

Hanns Joachim Friedrichs is a German TV journalist who is called "the godfather of serious German television culture". Friends and colleagues have founded a television journalism award in his honour, which is awarded to critical and unbiased journalists. The jury includes the founders and previous laureates of the award.

