All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian journalists, including Sevhil Musaieva, honoured with the Hanns Joachim Friedrichs Award

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:34
Ukrainian journalists, including Sevhil Musaieva, honoured with the Hanns Joachim Friedrichs Award
Hann Joachim Friedrichs Award winners

Three Ukrainian journalists have received a special German Hanns Joachim Friedrichs award.

Source: Hann Joachim Friedrichs Award website 

The prize winners were Sevhil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda; Nataliia Humeniuk, co-founder of the Hromadske TV channel, and Olha Rudenko, Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of Kyiv Independent, the award website reports.

Advertisement:

The organisers of the award say these journalists represent all those who perform professional work in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions.

Quote: "The winners of the award and their media are published not only in Ukrainian, but also in English, thus offering important and, above all, independent sources for an international audience," the award website says.

The organisers of the award noted that these journalists are representatives of the Ukrainian generation, which has long been fighting for freedom of speech, democracy and transparency.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "It is this generation that the Kremlin is especially afraid of and wants to destroy," the organisers say.

Hanns Joachim Friedrichs is a German TV journalist who is called "the godfather of serious German television culture". Friends and colleagues have founded a television journalism award in his honour, which is awarded to critical and unbiased journalists. The jury includes the founders and previous laureates of the award.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: