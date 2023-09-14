British American Tobacco completes sale of its business in Russia and Belarus
Thursday, 14 September 2023, 18:57
A tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) has officially announced the completion of the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses.
Source: statement by Brirish American Tobacco
Quote: "The sale was carried out according to local and international law after obtaining all necessary permissions."
Advertisement:
Background:
- Earlier, the British American Tobacco (BAT) reported that it had signed an agreement about selling its Russian and Belarusian businesses.
- The buyer is a consortium headed by BAT management in Russia, which will completely own both enterprises after the deal is completed. These enterprises will then be known as ITMS Group.
- BAT portfolio includes such cigarette brands as Dunhill, Kent, Vogue, Rothmans, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, as well as tobacco-heating devices Glo and Neo Sticks.
