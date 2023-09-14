British American Tobacco completes sale of its business in Russia and Belarus

A tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) has officially announced the completion of the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses.

Source: statement by Brirish American Tobacco

Quote: "The sale was carried out according to local and international law after obtaining all necessary permissions."

Background:

Earlier, the British American Tobacco (BAT) reported that it had signed an agreement about selling its Russian and Belarusian businesses.

The buyer is a consortium headed by BAT management in Russia, which will completely own both enterprises after the deal is completed. These enterprises will then be known as ITMS Group.

BAT portfolio includes such cigarette brands as Dunhill, Kent, Vogue, Rothmans, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, as well as tobacco-heating devices Glo and Neo Sticks.

