All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


British American Tobacco completes sale of its business in Russia and Belarus

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 14 September 2023, 18:57
British American Tobacco completes sale of its business in Russia and Belarus
stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

A tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) has officially announced the completion of the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses.

Source: statement by Brirish American Tobacco 

Quote: "The sale was carried out according to local and international law after obtaining all necessary permissions."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, the British American Tobacco (BAT) reported that it had signed an agreement about selling its Russian and Belarusian businesses.
  • The buyer is a consortium headed by BAT management in Russia, which will completely own both enterprises after the deal is completed. These enterprises will then be known as ITMS Group.
  • BAT portfolio includes such cigarette brands as Dunhill, Kent, Vogue, Rothmans, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, as well as tobacco-heating devices Glo and Neo Sticks.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: