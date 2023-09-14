The Netherlands hand over clothes and shoes for Ukrainian military servicewomen

Kaisa Ollongren looks at the clothes. Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands

Dutch servicemen have collected more than 65 cubic metres of clothes, shoes and other equipment for Ukrainian women fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russians.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands on Thursday, writes European Pravda

Details: At the beginning of March, the non-governmental organisation Women & Defence initiated the collection of clothes for military servicewomen from Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian Women's Veterans Movement. Later, the servicemen of the Netherlands joined it.

Among the key priorities were uniforms and body armour that take into account the anatomy of the female body, as well as other equipment. They were handed in by both Dutch military women and men who wear uniforms and shoes smaller than standard sizes.

Simultaneously , an initiative to permanently provide Ukrainian servicewomen with not only uniforms but also household items arose. From now on, about 60-70 packages with necessary things will be sent from the Netherlands every month.

Kaisa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, welcomed the Dutch initiative, which, according to her, emphasises the need for appropriate equipment on the front lines in Ukraine.

"Through this, we are improving the combat capability of the military, which is very important as winter approaches," she emphasised.

