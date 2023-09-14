All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Netherlands hand over clothes and shoes for Ukrainian military servicewomen

European PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 22:20
The Netherlands hand over clothes and shoes for Ukrainian military servicewomen
Kaisa Ollongren looks at the clothes. Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands

Dutch servicemen have collected more than 65 cubic metres of clothes, shoes and other equipment for Ukrainian women fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russians.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands on Thursday, writes European Pravda

Details: At the beginning of March, the non-governmental organisation Women & Defence initiated the collection of clothes for military servicewomen from Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian Women's Veterans Movement. Later, the servicemen of the Netherlands joined it.

Advertisement:

Among the key priorities were uniforms and body armour that take into account the anatomy of the female body, as well as other equipment. They were handed in by both Dutch military women and men who wear uniforms and shoes smaller than standard sizes.

Simultaneously , an initiative to permanently provide Ukrainian servicewomen with not only uniforms but also household items arose. From now on, about 60-70 packages with necessary things will be sent from the Netherlands every month.

Kaisa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, welcomed the Dutch initiative, which, according to her, emphasises the need for appropriate equipment on the front lines in Ukraine.

"Through this, we are improving the combat capability of the military, which is very important as winter approaches," she emphasised.

Whatch also: Conditions for F-16, permission to strike on Crimea, where pilots will be trained: Interview by the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: