If North Korea supplies ammunition to Russia, it will become complicit in killing Ukrainians – Pentagon

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 05:58
Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Any country that supports Russia in the war in Ukraine will be complicit in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians, officials and soldiers on the battlefield.

Source: Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh at Thursday's briefing

Details: Singh noted that Russia is in a desperate state as it seeks ammunition from North Korea.

Quote: "So we have been very public about our warnings to North Korea.  Providing any type of arms to Russia would, again, violate the UN Security Council Resolutions that Russia itself voted for.  So we would encourage that North Korea, you know, not pursue a deal with Russia, but yes, providing any type of ammunition would further continue the war."

Background:

  • Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday at the Vostochny cosmodrome. On the day Kim arrived in Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast.
  • The US has threatened to aggressively apply existing sanctions against Pyongyang and impose new ones if North Korea provides weapons to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
  • The EU stated that it is ready to take measures against North Korea if it supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

