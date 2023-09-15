Ukrainian government allocates US$1.61 billion for regions' rapid recovery

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has already allocated 60 billion hryvnias [roughly US$1.61 billion] for the rapid recovery of the country’s regions, and local authorities have been tasked with using it effectively.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Details: Shmyhal specified that the meeting focused on topical issues regarding Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "We have allocated 3.56 billion hryvnias [roughly US$95.7 million] from the fund to deal with the aftermath of armed aggression to Kharkiv Oblast to restore settlements, residential and public infrastructure. Another 4.4 billion hryvnias [roughly US$118.2] have been transferred this year in targeted subsidies. The region received 1.3 billion hryvnias [roughly US$34.9] from the reserve fund to build fortifications."

More details: The Prime Minister added that Kharkiv Oblast is the leader in terms of applications for compensation for damaged and destroyed housing, with over 16,000 applications. At the same time, work by local commissions to process applications must be speeded up.

Regarding mine clearance. A total of 26 vehicles are involved in the process in the country, including 6 in Kharkiv Oblast. The government is in constant dialogue with partners to supply new equipment.

Shmyhal also emphasised the priority expenditures for local budgets: security and defence, social benefits, healthcare, education, critical infrastructure and rapid recovery.

Background: At its meeting on 29 August, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to redistribute subsidies for the implementation of recovery projects in the regions. The total amount of funding will be 1.7 billion hryvnias [roughly US$45.7 million].

