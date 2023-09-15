All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia wants to block WhatsApp

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:00

Members of the Russian State Duma propose to block the WhatsApp application on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Alexander Khinshtein, Head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy of the Russian Federation, on Telegram.

Details: Members of the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament have reacted sharply to the update that the Meta company released for its WhatsApp application. This is a function that allows you to create information channels similar to Telegram.

Advertisement:

"If WhatsApp really launches Russian-language information channels, it will be correct to review the attitude towards this messenger, up to the point of blocking it," Khinshtein said.

He added that there is no need to doubt the anti-Russian nature of these channels since "WhatsApp belongs to the extremist company Meta with all the consequences that follow".

Background: 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • WhatsApp has launched a function of channels similar to Telegram. This feature is already available in 150 countries.
  • Subscribers will be able to search for channels to track that are automatically filtered by their country. There is also a feature to view the newest, most active and most popular channels based on their number of followers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: