Russia wants to block WhatsApp

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:00

Members of the Russian State Duma propose to block the WhatsApp application on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Alexander Khinshtein, Head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy of the Russian Federation, on Telegram.

Details: Members of the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament have reacted sharply to the update that the Meta company released for its WhatsApp application. This is a function that allows you to create information channels similar to Telegram.

"If WhatsApp really launches Russian-language information channels, it will be correct to review the attitude towards this messenger, up to the point of blocking it," Khinshtein said.

He added that there is no need to doubt the anti-Russian nature of these channels since "WhatsApp belongs to the extremist company Meta with all the consequences that follow".

Background: 

  • WhatsApp has launched a function of channels similar to Telegram. This feature is already available in 150 countries.
  • Subscribers will be able to search for channels to track that are automatically filtered by their country. There is also a feature to view the newest, most active and most popular channels based on their number of followers.

