All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Reports on Musk's Starlink use reveal serious national security concerns – Bloomberg

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 15 September 2023, 13:15

The US Senate Armed Services Committee, which is investigating Elon Musk's restriction of Starlink satellite internet service near Russian-occupied Crimea to thwart Ukraine's attack, says it has identified serious national security liability issues. 

Source: Bloomberg 

Committee Chairman Jack Reed said that the reports on the use of Starlink had exposed "serious national-security liability issues and the committee is engaged on this issue."

Advertisement:

Jack Reed also said that the committee would look at the issue more broadly, including "the outsized role Mr. Musk and his company have taken here".

"Neither Elon Musk, nor any private citizen, can have the last word when it comes to U.S. national security," Reed said.

Other Democratic senators on the committee are demanding answers from the Defence Department as to why Musk, and not a US government official, was the one to decide when Ukraine could use the satellite network.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Bloomberg recalls that earlier this week, Musk said he would have extended Starlink to Ukrainians in Crimea if President Joe Biden had ordered him to do so, but no such directive was given.

Musk said that Starlink for Crimea was cut off because of US sanctions against Russia.

Background:

  • Earlier, CNN, which obtained an excerpt from Musk's biography written by American journalist and author Walter Isaacson, said that Elon Musk had thwarted the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol in 2022 by disconnecting Starlink services.
  • Musk later said that he had transferred some of Starlink's equipment and services to the Pentagon's control.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: