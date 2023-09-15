All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UN explains basics of programme for mine clearance of Ukrainian farmers' lands

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 15 September 2023, 12:55

The UN has recently launched a programme in Ukraine for farmers who have up to 300 hectares of land and face the need for mine clearance.

Source: Saviano Abreu, representative of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

The programme was launched jointly with the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Advertisement:

"It [the programme] is for farmers who have a maximum of 300 hectares of land who are facing this challenge with mine contamination. We are supporting them to clear their lands so that they can resume their activities. We have other supports on  mine action, but this one is quite interesting, in my opinion," Abreu said.

As part of this project, the UN will help Ukrainian farmers not only resume their activities but also undertake to purchase some of their products for humanitarian aid.

"In summary, I demine your land, I give you inputs to resume your activities and then buy at least part of what you produce to ensure food assistance either here or outside of the country. So it guarantees that farmers are going to have an income and people are going to have affordable food," Abreu said.

The programme has already been launched in Kharkiv Oblast and is supposed to expand its activities to Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts in the coming months.

Applications from farmers are accepted through local authorities.

Note: The UN is expecting that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine will deteriorate and is planning to assist 11 million Ukrainians by the end of the year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: