Germany hints that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine will take another "week or two"

European PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:35

Boris Pistorius, German Defence Minister, has said Germany needs one or two more weeks to consider the decision to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Pistorius quoted by Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official commented on a possible decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles at the Westphalian Peace Conference in Münster.

Quote: "If it takes another week or two to make a decision, then it should be so... Germany should exercise a high level of caution, even if it is difficult for our Ukrainian friends to understand," the defence minister asserted.

Earlier his week, members of the German Bundestag wrote a letter to German Сhancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius demanding that Ukraine be supplied with long-range Taurus missiles.

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, is convinced that the supply of Tauru s missiles from Germany to Ukraine is only a "matter of time".

