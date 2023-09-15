All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany hints that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine will take another "week or two"

European PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:35

Boris Pistorius, German Defence Minister, has said Germany needs one or two more weeks to consider the decision to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Pistorius quoted by Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official commented on a possible decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles at the Westphalian Peace Conference in Münster.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If it takes another week or two to make a decision, then it should be so... Germany should exercise a high level of caution, even if it is difficult for our Ukrainian friends to understand," the defence minister asserted.

Earlier his week, members of the German Bundestag wrote a letter to German Сhancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius demanding that Ukraine be supplied with long-range Taurus missiles.

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, is convinced that the supply of Tauru s missiles from Germany to Ukraine is only a "matter of time".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: