Germany hints that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine will take another "week or two"

Boris Pistorius, German Defence Minister, has said Germany needs one or two more weeks to consider the decision to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Pistorius quoted by Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official commented on a possible decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles at the Westphalian Peace Conference in Münster.

Quote: "If it takes another week or two to make a decision, then it should be so... Germany should exercise a high level of caution, even if it is difficult for our Ukrainian friends to understand," the defence minister asserted.

Earlier his week, members of the German Bundestag wrote a letter to German Сhancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius demanding that Ukraine be supplied with long-range Taurus missiles.

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, is convinced that the supply of Tauru s missiles from Germany to Ukraine is only a "matter of time".

