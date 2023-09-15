Zelenskyy meets with prosecutor of International Criminal Court

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who is on a visit to Ukraine.

Details: Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said that the cooperation between Ukrainian authorities and the ICC was systematic and brought accountability for Russian war crimes closer.

I met with @KarimKhanQC to further Ukraine-ICC cooperation.



It has already achieved a lot, including the historic arrest warrant for Putin. Yesterday's opening of the ICC Office in Ukraine will achieve even more.



Justice for Russian crimes committed in this war is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/UiNgmI2hfc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 15, 2023

Quote: "We already have the first clear result – a historic arrest warrant for Putin. All other fair results will follow."

Background: The Ukrainian ICC office started working on 14 September 2023. The parties signed the agreement on its opening in The Hague at the end of March this year.

In March 2022, the ICC began investigating possible crimes committed in Ukraine. To collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, a joint investigation team was set up, which includes several European judicial bodies.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, who is the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, for possible involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and deep into the occupied territories.

The ICC can consider war crimes committed by individuals, but in the case of Ukraine, it will not be able to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression. In this regard, Ukraine is promoting the idea of creating a special tribunal against Russia.

