All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deputy Defence Minister: No need for female medics on front lines right now, we're just keeping a record of them

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 15:34
Deputy Defence Minister: No need for female medics on front lines right now, we're just keeping a record of them
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar. Photo: Facebook

The General Staff of the Armed Forces does not currently need more female medics to be recruited for frontline service, and military registration does not mean immediate mobilisation.

Source: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on the national 24/7 newscast on 15 September, commenting on a law under which women with medical training will be added to a military records database starting from 1 October.

Changes to the law will take effect on 1 October, establishing that women in certain professions will be added to military records.

Advertisement:

The law stipulates that women who are fit for military service due to their health and age, and who are qualified doctors or pharmacists, will be subject to military registration.

The law was adopted in 2022, but later postponed for a year.

Quote: "The General Staff assured us then and now that they do not need women in these jobs directly at the front, and I would like to remind you that registration does not mean mobilisation. That’s the first thing.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Secondly, we don't have any women at the front who are there without their consent," Maliar said.

Background: Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained how female doctors would be registered for military service starting from 1 October.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: