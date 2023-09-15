Deputy Defence Minister: No need for female medics on front lines right now, we're just keeping a record of them

The General Staff of the Armed Forces does not currently need more female medics to be recruited for frontline service, and military registration does not mean immediate mobilisation.

Source: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on the national 24/7 newscast on 15 September, commenting on a law under which women with medical training will be added to a military records database starting from 1 October.

Changes to the law will take effect on 1 October, establishing that women in certain professions will be added to military records.

The law stipulates that women who are fit for military service due to their health and age, and who are qualified doctors or pharmacists, will be subject to military registration.

The law was adopted in 2022, but later postponed for a year.

Quote: "The General Staff assured us then and now that they do not need women in these jobs directly at the front, and I would like to remind you that registration does not mean mobilisation. That’s the first thing.

Secondly, we don't have any women at the front who are there without their consent," Maliar said.

Background: Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained how female doctors would be registered for military service starting from 1 October.

