After sham elections in Kherson Oblast, Russians force locals to join "territorial defence"

Following the sham elections on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers have begun to form so-called territorial defence units recruited from the local population so that these locals can be drafted into the mobilisation reserve in the future.

Source: Most ["Bridge"], citing Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 15 September

Quote: "After the sham elections ended, they [the Russian occupiers – ed.] tried to collect as much information as possible about the number of people that could be mobilised. And now the male population is effectively on the military register, and they are recruiting them into so-called territorial defence units, with subsequent transfer to the mobilisation reserve of the occupying forces."

Details: Humeniuk also reported that currently no offensive groups are observed on the left bank of the Kherson Oblast, but the Russians are trying to conduct rotations.

Background: On 29 August, the Ukrainian flag was raised by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, over the district of Dachi, which is now a "grey zone".

