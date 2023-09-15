All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After sham elections in Kherson Oblast, Russians force locals to join "territorial defence"

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 September 2023, 16:40
After sham elections in Kherson Oblast, Russians force locals to join territorial defence
NATALIIA HUMENIUK. SCREENSHOT FROM 24/7 NATIONAL NEWSCAST

Following the sham elections on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers have begun to form so-called territorial defence units recruited from the local population so that these locals can be drafted into the mobilisation reserve in the future.

Source: Most ["Bridge"], citing Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 15 September

Quote: "After the sham elections ended, they [the Russian occupiers – ed.] tried to collect as much information as possible about the number of people that could be mobilised. And now the male population is effectively on the military register, and they are recruiting them into so-called territorial defence units, with subsequent transfer to the mobilisation reserve of the occupying forces."

Advertisement:

Details: Humeniuk also reported that currently no offensive groups are observed on the left bank of the Kherson Oblast, but the Russians are trying to conduct rotations.

Background: On 29 August, the Ukrainian flag was raised by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, over the district of Dachi, which is now a "grey zone". 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: