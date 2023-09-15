Ukraine's PM comments on funds raised from partners for country's quick recovery

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's Prime Minister, has said that this year, Ukraine has only managed to raise insignificant amounts from its partners for the country's quick recovery.

Source: Shmyhal during a press conference on 15 September

Quote: "Unfortunately, we have only managed to raise insignificant amounts of several billion dollars from our partners so far," Shmyhal said.

Details: He explained that the equivalent of US$3.3 billion was provided.

"Certainly, we need more than that," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that the cost of quick recovery will not change next year and will stand at US$10-15 billion.

"Taking into account that we did not cover this year's expenses, this need persists," he said.

Meanwhile, negotiations with partners on this issue are underway.

"We are negotiating on this [issue]. There is progress," the PM added.

Shmyhal stressed that the recovery fund was not included in the state budget for 2024, as it is expected that funds will be drawn from partners.

Furthermore, the recovery will be financed through confiscated Russian assets abroad.

