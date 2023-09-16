All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Crimea sell "nationalised" Ukrainian real estate

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 16 September 2023, 11:37

The so-called Crimean authorities have announced that they plan to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one owned by President Zelenskyy.

Source: Vladimir Konstantinov, the Russian-appointed "speaker" of the Crimean Parliament, on Telegram

Konstantinov says that eight auction procedures for selling nationalised real estate have already been held in Crimea, and sales contracts for more than RUB 815 million (about US$8.4 million) have been concluded.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In addition, the sale of about 100 objects of nationalised property is planned in the near future. These are residential premises, including the apartment of the Zelenskyy family, health resort facilities, and retail and commercial premises. The republic's budget is expected to receive more than RUB 800 million from their sale," Konstantinov noted.

It is added that four residential premises have been placed for sale at open auctions. The Crimean budget is expected to receive about RUB 27 million (about US$278,910) from their sale. 

Background: It was previously reported that the occupying authorities of Crimea decided to "nationalise" the property of "foreign citizens and states that commit unfriendly actions towards Russia". The list includes about 500 real estate objects.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: