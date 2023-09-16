All Sections
Russians in Crimea sell "nationalised" Ukrainian real estate

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 16 September 2023, 11:37

The so-called Crimean authorities have announced that they plan to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one owned by President Zelenskyy.

Source: Vladimir Konstantinov, the Russian-appointed "speaker" of the Crimean Parliament, on Telegram

Konstantinov says that eight auction procedures for selling nationalised real estate have already been held in Crimea, and sales contracts for more than RUB 815 million (about US$8.4 million) have been concluded.

Quote: "In addition, the sale of about 100 objects of nationalised property is planned in the near future. These are residential premises, including the apartment of the Zelenskyy family, health resort facilities, and retail and commercial premises. The republic's budget is expected to receive more than RUB 800 million from their sale," Konstantinov noted.

It is added that four residential premises have been placed for sale at open auctions. The Crimean budget is expected to receive about RUB 27 million (about US$278,910) from their sale. 

Background: It was previously reported that the occupying authorities of Crimea decided to "nationalise" the property of "foreign citizens and states that commit unfriendly actions towards Russia". The list includes about 500 real estate objects.

Advertisement: