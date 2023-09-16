6,500 consumers cut off from power grid in Kherson – Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

In Kherson, 400 access points that previously lost power after severe flooding have been powered up. However, 6,500 consumers are still without electricity.

Source: the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

"In Kherson, we continue to restore the networks damaged during the flood. About half of the de-energised high-rise buildings in the Ostrov neighbourhood, which suffered the most damage, have already been connected to the grid. In particular, more than 400 access points were powered up over the past day," the statement said.

However, about 6,500 consumers remain without power in the city. Power engineers are working to restore power supply, but repairs are slowed down by frequent shelling.

In addition, a 110kV overhead line was disconnected in Donetsk Oblast due to the shelling, which led to the loss of power for more than 10,000 consumers.

In Kharkiv Oblast, power engineers managed to repair two 110 kV overhead lines damaged by the shelling. This made it possible to supply power to about 11,000 consumers.

"Some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts remain without power. Repair teams are working where the security situation allows them to," the Ministry of Energy added.

In addition, a 150 kV overhead line was disconnected in Mykolaiv Oblast for technical reasons, which resulted in short-term shutdowns of 2 wind farms with a total load of 50 MW.

Background: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, had a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Ludovit Odor. In particular, they discussed the power system and Ukraine's support for electricity imports in the winter.

