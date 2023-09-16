All Sections
Body of missing British volunteer found in Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 17:49

The body of a former British soldier who went missing in Ukraine has been found by the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Sky News with reference to the British police; European Pravda

Former paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, originally from Manchester, was reported missing by his family on 16 August.

Burke came to Ukraine last year as a military volunteer.

He disappeared from his apartment in Zaporizhzhia in early August.

Greater Manchester Police said it was working with Burke's family and Ukrainian authorities to facilitate an official identification and the return of his body home.

Quote from detective Lewis Hughes: "This is an upsetting time for Daniel's family, we have family liaison officers in contact with the family and offering support. Daniel's family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

After serving in Afghanistan, Daniel Burke fought alongside Western-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria before forming his own volunteer unit in Ukraine known as the Temni Anhely (Dark Angels).

Later, he moved to work on evacuations at the frontline.

Background:

  • In late August, the British Foreign Office confirmed the death of 22-year-old Samuel Newey in the fighting in Ukraine's east, where he was fighting on the side of the Ukrainian military.
  • Newey had no previous military experience and served in the Dark Angels unit.

