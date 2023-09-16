US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine

North Korea may increase the supply of artillery ammunition to Russia, but this is unlikely to have much significance for the course of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States; European Pravda with reference to The Guardian.

Details: Milley noted that the recent meeting in Russia between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to force North Korea to provide Moscow with Soviet-era 152mm artillery shells.

Advertisement:

But he said it was not yet clear how much or how soon the ammunition would be provided.

"Would it make a huge difference? I’m sceptical of that," Milley said.

As he said, although he doesn't want to downplay the importance of the weapons assistance, "I doubt that it would be decisive."

Foreign governments and experts speculate that Kim is likely to supply ammunition to Russia in exchange for advanced weapons or technology.

Background:

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday at the Vostochny cosmodrome. On the day Kim arrived in Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast.

The US has threatened to aggressively apply existing sanctions against Pyongyang and impose new ones if North Korea provides weapons to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The EU stated that it is ready to take measures against North Korea if it supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!