Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 22:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian power engineers have prepared schedules of power outages in case of serious damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks, but so far no outages are planned.

Source: Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "When it comes to the readiness of generation and distribution networks, we do not plan outages, we do not plan blackouts. But we have one big challenge, which are repeated Russian attacks on our energy system. Naturally, we expect them. Our and foreign intelligence [services] say the Russians plan to continue attacks on the energy system.

However, this time our power engineers have more knowledge, and we have a better air defence system... We hope that this year we will be able to be more ready for attacks and recover faster if there is still some damage.

We do not plan blackouts and outages, but the distribution system operators have prepared outage schedules if suddenly the Russian attacks and damage are such that we have to implement these schedules."

Earlier: The Ministry of Energy said it had no plans to apply blackout schedules from 1 October.

