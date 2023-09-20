All Sections
Zelenskyy voices concerns over Shahed drones to UN Secretary General

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 02:32
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, ANTÓNIO GUTERRES. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drawn the attention of UN Secretary General António Guterres to the fact that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine's port and agro-industrial infrastructure. 

Source: Office of the President

Details: The head of state thanked the UN for its efforts to minimise the consequences of full-scale Russian aggression and expressed hope for further active assistance in promptly responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian population.

The parties discussed the prospects for resuming the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

President Zelenskyy thanked António Guterres for supporting Ukraine's efforts to ensure the stability of food markets and exports.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on the evening of 19 September. In particular, he called on other states to join in preparations for a summit on Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

