All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy voices concerns over Shahed drones to UN Secretary General

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 02:32
Zelenskyy voices concerns over Shahed drones to UN Secretary General
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, ANTÓNIO GUTERRES. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drawn the attention of UN Secretary General António Guterres to the fact that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine's port and agro-industrial infrastructure. 

Source: Office of the President

Details: The head of state thanked the UN for its efforts to minimise the consequences of full-scale Russian aggression and expressed hope for further active assistance in promptly responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian population.

Advertisement:

The parties discussed the prospects for resuming the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

President Zelenskyy thanked António Guterres for supporting Ukraine's efforts to ensure the stability of food markets and exports.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on the evening of 19 September. In particular, he called on other states to join in preparations for a summit on Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: