Ukraine's Forces control part of Kozatskyi Island on left bank of Dnipro – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 06:26
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian troops advanced near Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 19 September, and several small Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups landed on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the Antonivka Bridge and on Kozatskyi Island.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Russian troops conducted offensive actions in the west part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but they did not advance on 19 September. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian troops launched an unsuccessful attack near the settlement of Robotyne.

At the same time, ISW said the Russian military claimed that a few small Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups landed on the Dnipro River’s left bank: north of Pidstepne (approximately 12 km east of the Antonivka Bridge, Kherson) and on the Kozatskyi Island (northwest of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast). And that Ukrainian forces have control of the northern part of Kozatskyi Island.

