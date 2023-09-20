All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish PM threatens to expand ban on import of goods from Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:17
Polish PM threatens to expand ban on import of goods from Ukraine
Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland. Photo: Facebook

Poland is ready to extend the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict," Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, said.

Source: Morawiecki, in an interview with Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the Polish Prime Minister reacted to the recent statement by Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine, regarding a possible embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage and apples from Poland.

Advertisement:

Quote from Morawiecki: "I am warning the Ukrainian authorities because if they escalate the conflict this way, we will add more products to the list of prohibited imports to Poland."

Details: Morawiecki added that his country "has done a lot for Ukraine", and therefore, it expects that its interests "will be understood".

"We will defend our interests with great determination. This means that, of course, we treat all problems on the Ukrainian side with respect, but for us, the interests of our farmers come first," Morawiecki said.

Background:

  • Due to the unilateral embargo by three EU states, Ukraine has asked the WTO for consultations. Ukraine is also ready to introduce a ban on the import of certain goods from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
  • During his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was alarmed to see "some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theatre" by turning grain supplies into a thriller, in fact helping "to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: