All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish PM threatens to expand ban on import of goods from Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:17
Polish PM threatens to expand ban on import of goods from Ukraine
Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland. Photo: Facebook

Poland is ready to extend the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict," Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, said.

Source: Morawiecki, in an interview with Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the Polish Prime Minister reacted to the recent statement by Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine, regarding a possible embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage and apples from Poland.

Advertisement:

Quote from Morawiecki: "I am warning the Ukrainian authorities because if they escalate the conflict this way, we will add more products to the list of prohibited imports to Poland."

Details: Morawiecki added that his country "has done a lot for Ukraine", and therefore, it expects that its interests "will be understood".

"We will defend our interests with great determination. This means that, of course, we treat all problems on the Ukrainian side with respect, but for us, the interests of our farmers come first," Morawiecki said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Due to the unilateral embargo by three EU states, Ukraine has asked the WTO for consultations. Ukraine is also ready to introduce a ban on the import of certain goods from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
  • During his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was alarmed to see "some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theatre" by turning grain supplies into a thriller, in fact helping "to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"
All News
Advertisement: