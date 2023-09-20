Polish PM threatens to expand ban on import of goods from Ukraine

Poland is ready to extend the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict," Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, said.

Source: Morawiecki, in an interview with Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the Polish Prime Minister reacted to the recent statement by Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine, regarding a possible embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage and apples from Poland.

Quote from Morawiecki: "I am warning the Ukrainian authorities because if they escalate the conflict this way, we will add more products to the list of prohibited imports to Poland."

Details: Morawiecki added that his country "has done a lot for Ukraine", and therefore, it expects that its interests "will be understood".

"We will defend our interests with great determination. This means that, of course, we treat all problems on the Ukrainian side with respect, but for us, the interests of our farmers come first," Morawiecki said.

Background:

Due to the unilateral embargo by three EU states, Ukraine has asked the WTO for consultations. Ukraine is also ready to introduce a ban on the import of certain goods from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

During his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was alarmed to see "some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theatre" by turning grain supplies into a thriller, in fact helping "to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

