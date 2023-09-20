All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian tribunal in Hague: 32 countries speak in favour of Ukraine on third day of hearings

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:48
Russian tribunal in Hague: 32 countries speak in favour of Ukraine on third day of hearings
PHOTO: VOLODYMYR OLIINYK, EUROPEAN PRAVDA

At the moment, public hearings in the case of Russia violating the Convention on Prohibition of Genocide are ongoing in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. On the third day of hearings, 32 states testify in court.

Source: Ukrinform correspondent from the Hague, as reported by European Pravda

32 countries have joined this case in order to support Ukraine. This is an unprecedented number of countries, which participate in the proceedings.

Advertisement:

These are 26 EU member states with the exception of Hungary, as well as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Lichtenstein and the UK.

First, Germany took the stand in court, Australia was the second, then the representative of a group of countries – Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lichtenstein, and the joint position of Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Romania and Sweden spoke as well.

Then, Bulgaria made a speech, followed by that of Canada and the Netherlands. After that, a pause was announced.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The representative of one country was given 10 minutes to make a speech, a representative of a group of countries had 15.  

The countries presented their vision of the case and listed the articles of the Convention, which directly concern Ukraine’s lawsuit.

Some representatives also stressed that they joined the proceedings on behalf of the Convention.

The hearing in a case against Russia upon the accusations about it violating the Convention about the Prohibition of Genocide started in the Peace Palace in the Hague on 18 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"
All News
Advertisement: