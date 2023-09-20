Russian tribunal in Hague: 32 countries speak in favour of Ukraine on third day of hearings

At the moment, public hearings in the case of Russia violating the Convention on Prohibition of Genocide are ongoing in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. On the third day of hearings, 32 states testify in court.

Source: Ukrinform correspondent from the Hague, as reported by European Pravda

32 countries have joined this case in order to support Ukraine. This is an unprecedented number of countries, which participate in the proceedings.

Advertisement:

These are 26 EU member states with the exception of Hungary, as well as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Lichtenstein and the UK.

First, Germany took the stand in court, Australia was the second, then the representative of a group of countries – Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lichtenstein, and the joint position of Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Romania and Sweden spoke as well.

Then, Bulgaria made a speech, followed by that of Canada and the Netherlands. After that, a pause was announced.

The representative of one country was given 10 minutes to make a speech, a representative of a group of countries had 15.

The countries presented their vision of the case and listed the articles of the Convention, which directly concern Ukraine’s lawsuit.

Some representatives also stressed that they joined the proceedings on behalf of the Convention.

The hearing in a case against Russia upon the accusations about it violating the Convention about the Prohibition of Genocide started in the Peace Palace in the Hague on 18 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!