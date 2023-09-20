All Sections
Lawyer from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry describes how lawsuit against Russia was drafted on evacuation train

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 19:37
Lawyer from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry describes how lawsuit against Russia was drafted on evacuation train
PHOTO: VOLODYMYR OLIINYK, EUROPEAN PRAVDA

Officials from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs were on an evacuation train as they drafted a lawsuit to the UN International Court of Justice regarding Russia’s false accusations of an alleged genocide in Donbas.

Source: Oksana Zolotariova, Head of the International Law Department and co-agent of Ukraine, in an interview with European Pravda.

Zolotariova said the case was literally "born" on the government’s evacuation train from Kyiv to Ivano-Frankivsk.

Quote: "Some of the documents were prepared by our legal advisers in The Hague. They started drafting on 24 February. And although we had limited internet access, we joined in the process as much as we could."

Zolotariova recalled that the Foreign Ministry’s email and website were down at the time following cyberattacks.

"But we all had WhatsApp working, and we coordinated everything manually with our leadership," Zolotariova noted.

Zolotariova said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba agreed almost immediately to file the complaint with the UN International Court of Justice.

