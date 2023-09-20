All Sections
Russia's Representative to the UN tries to disrupt Zelenskyy's speech

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 20:24

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, was outraged by the fact that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would speak at the beginning of the Security Council meeting, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mocked the Russian representative in response.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Nebenzya was outraged that Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, a country that is not a non-permanent member of the Security Council this year, would speak second after UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who chairs the Security Council, explained that the order of speeches had been agreed upon a long time ago and did not elicit any objections from the participants before the meeting.

"I want to assure our Russian colleagues that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency but a continuation of a long-standing and well-established practice that is fully in line with the UN Charter," said Rama.

In response, Nebenzya said: "If today you bang the gavel (referring to the gavel used by the presiding state to formally open the meeting - ed.), thereby implementing your decision, the Albanian presidency will be tainted".

To this, Rama replied: "Stop the war and President Zelenskyy will not take the floor".

Background: The day before, the President of Ukraine addressed the UN General Assembly and called for the nuclear disarmament of Russia.

Zelenskyy also called on the states to join in preparations for a summit on the peace formula proposed by Ukraine. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.





