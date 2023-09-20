All Sections
Albania joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 20:58

Albania has expressed its readiness to join the declaration of the Group of Seven on security guarantees for Ukraine until it becomes a member of NATO.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zhovkva says Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama officially announced the country’s readiness to join the G7 Joint Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine until it joins NATO during a bilateral meeting in New York.

Quote: "Albania has become the 29th country on this list of allies of Ukraine."

Clarification: A communiqué published later by the Office of the President of Ukraine on the leaders’ meeting suggests that Tirana has already joined the G7 declaration rather than merely declaring its readiness to do so.

"The president thanked Albania for joining the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine. This document is the basis for further bilateral agreements between Ukraine and its partners," the statement reads.

Zhovkva also announced that Albania had signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's future accession to NATO, becoming the 25th country to do so.

Background: Slovenia and Montenegro recently joined the G7 declaration.

Read more: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

