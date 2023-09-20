Ukraine hopes for interim decision on genocide case in The Hague by end of year

Ukraine expects to receive an interim decision of the International Court of Justice by the end of this year on its claims that Russia’s accusations that Ukraine was engaging in genocide; hearings on the merits may begin in 2025.

Source: Oksana Zolotariova, Director of the International Law Department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and representative of Ukraine for the International Court of Justice case, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: When asked about the possible timing of the consideration of this interstate complaint by Ukraine against Russia, Oksana Zolotariova noted that an interim decision is possible by the end of 2023.

Quote: "Let's hope it will be that fast, given the pace at which things are moving... The interim decision will have to do with whether the court has jurisdiction to hear this case. Now the court is considering legal arguments as to whether it has the authority to consider this case; it will not examine the evidence," she explained.

After that, there will be a stage of exchange of written filings, which takes quite a long time, and after that, a hearing on the merits.

"Basically, we can go to oral hearings on the merits in 2025," said Oksana Zolotariova.

She also said that if the Court recognises that Moscow violated international law and that the war was unjustified, Ukraine would consider this a victory.

