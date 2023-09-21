All Sections
Zelenskyy on expectation about upcoming talks in Washington: Air defence is our priority

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 14:45
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a visit to the United States, shared his expectations for the upcoming talks with American leaders.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that one of the most important issues in his US talks was to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Zelenskyy pointed out that Russian troops had launched a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine that night.

Quote: "I am grateful to the rescue workers who immediately started to deal with the aftermath of the strikes. I am also grateful to every country that has provided Ukraine with air defence systems. We are working to completely deprive Russia of its terrorist potential. We must achieve this result."

More details: Zelenskyy called for more air defence systems for Ukraine, more sanctions against Russia and more support for Ukrainian troops.

"Russian terror must lose," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with all US senators in Congress and deliver a speech on Thursday, 21 September, followed by a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House.
  • Zelenskyy's visit comes as the US Congress is considering the White House's request for an additional US$23 billion in aid to Ukraine. But its approval is still uncertain, as there are serious divisions within the Republican Party on the issue.
  • A part of the right wing of the US Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, argues that the US is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

