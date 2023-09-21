All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish minister comments on grain negotiations with Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 17:39

Robert Telus, Polish Minister of Agriculture, has commented on the negotiations with Mykola Solskyi, his Ukrainian counterpart, regarding the import of agricultural products. 

Source: Telus said this in a comment to PAP, European Pravda reports. 

Details: In particular, the Polish minister noted that he told Solskyi that Ukraine's appeal to the WTO "harms our relations".

Advertisement:

"We are always ready to talk, but the interest of the Polish farmer is our first priority," he said. 

Telus also added that he was "glad that Ukraine finally spoke to us, and not to Germany or the EU over our heads."

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported that Poland promised to study the Ukrainian plan to export agricultural products.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: Ukraine offered the European Commission and Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania an export control plan for four groups of crops – wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed – to protect their domestic markets against the backdrop of the grain crisis. 

Despite this, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian imports, prompting Ukraine to file a complaint against these three countries at the World Trade Organisation.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: