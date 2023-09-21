All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pilot version of 5G may be launched in Ukraine in 2024 – Digital Transformation Minister

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 21 September 2023, 18:21

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announces the launch of a pilot version of 5G technology next year.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, in an interview with Forbes.ua  

Quote: "We are currently working on 5G, negotiating with one company. I hope we will launch the pilot next year," Fedorov said.

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is also working on improving 4G.

Quote: "During the full-scale war, a lot of equipment was moved to strengthen certain oblasts. Communication has been deteriorating over the past year. However, the situation is changing," Fedorov said.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a plan for the development of 5G technology in Ukraine back in the pandemic year 2020.

Then, the Ministry of Digital Transformation expected that in 2021, it would be possible to deploy 5G pilot zones to test the technology.

Using 5G, the Internet speed increases by 10-20 times, and it is possible to connect more devices on the same platform that use the Internet.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: