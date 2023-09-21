All Sections
Ukraine needs two things to win – Congressman on meeting with Zelenskyy

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 20:45

Republican Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has told reporters about the meeting of US congressmen with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda, citing McCaul's words quoted by Voice of America

Details: The congressman asked Zelenskyy, "What is your plan for winning and what do you need to win?"

"In particular, these are two things: aviation – the F-16s and ATACMS. They need long-range artillery to carry out strikes on Crimea, where Iranian drones are launched from; they don't have it now," he said.

McCaul noted that Ukrainian troops are now conducting a counteroffensive without air cover and clearing fields at night, while the United States would not have sent its troops in such conditions.

"So we have to give them what they need. And if this administration doesn't give them that, then we should include the weapons he asked for in the budget appropriations bill," the congressman added.

McCaul also said that the majority in Congress supports additional funding of US$24 billion for further assistance to Ukraine and to replenish the Pentagon's reserves: "They [Ukrainians — ed.] need it – and they will get it."

After the congressional meetings, Zelenskyy is scheduled to go to a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House, where the US president is expected to announce a new US military aid package.

Background: This is Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes at a time when the US Congress is considering the White House's request to allocate more than US$22 billion for Ukraine.

And his approval is still uncertain, as there are serious disagreements in the Republican Party on this issue. Part of the right-wing Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, argues that the United States is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

