All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US defence budget may withdraw US $300 million for Ukraine because of far-right – CNN

European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 21:52

Leaders of Republican factions in the US Congress are discussing the possible removal of US$300 million in aid to Ukraine from the defence budget to unblock votes on other budget issues.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: According to two CNN sources, by removing the article on military support for Ukraine from the national defence appropriations bill, Republican leaders in the House and Senate are trying to persuade the far-right wing of the party to approve other budget expenditures.

Advertisement:

This idea is being discussed against the background of another failure of the vote for the US defence budget in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The relevant bills have enjoyed bipartisan support over the past 60 years.

Since far-right Republicans in the Lower House of Congress have previously proposed withdrawing US$300 million in aid to Ukraine, such a move could help attract their votes.

But, as CNN adds, it is unclear whether moderate representatives of the Republican Party, who are already outraged by the actions of far-right colleagues, will agree to this.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

It should be noted that the US$300 million in question concerns the financing of the programme "Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI)", which has existed since 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

It is unrelated to the US$24 billion in additional funding the White House is requesting to meet Ukraine's needs through the end of this year, which is also being blocked in the House of Representatives by far-right Republicans.

Some right-wing Republicans, led by Donald Trump, argue that the United States is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: