Biden on new aid package: First Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine next week

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 02:09
JOE BIDEN. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

US President Joe Biden has announced a new tranche of aid to Ukraine and noted that the first Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

Source: Biden's speech at an expanded bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian delegation broadcast on the White House's YouTube channel; CNN

Quote from Biden: "Today, I approved the next tranche of US security assistance to Ukraine, including more artillery, more ammunition, more anti-tank weapons, and next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine.

We’re also focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, to protect the critical infrastructure that provides heat and light during the coldest and darkest days of the year."

Details: The new aid package includes the provision of a second Hawk air defence battery, with ongoing deliveries of additional batteries and other systems every month throughout the winter. It also includes interceptor systems to protect Ukrainian grain silos, hospitals, schools and power plants. This will help save the lives of Ukrainians. 

CNN noted that after Biden said this, a journalist asked Zelenskyy if he had received assurances from Congress about funding for additional aid. But Biden interrupted the conversation, saying: "I’m counting on the good judgment of the United States Congress — there’s no alternative."

Biden also gave a harsh assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, he said, mistakenly believed that he could destroy support for Ukraine in a matter of months.

At the same time, he stated that America intended to continue to support Ukraine as it fights back against Russian forces.

Quote from Biden: "Mr. President, the American people — Democrats, Republicans alike, families all across our nation, understand what Ukraine is fighting to defend — what generations of Americans have also stepped to protect and preserve. It’s pretty basic: Freedom, liberty, and sovereignty."

Details: He stressed that by helping Ukraine, the US is thinking about the future.

"We're committed to build a force capable of assuring Ukraine's long-term security. Capable of deterring future threats against sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom — which are under way now. Because that's what this is all about. The future. The future of freedom. America can never, will never, walk away from that. That's why 575 days later we stand with Ukraine and we'll continue to stand with you, Mr. President," Biden said.

Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked the US President and the American people for their support.

He said that there is "exactly what our soldiers need" in the package.

Advertisement: