Photo from Ukraine wins at International Photography Awards-2023

The jury of the International Photography Awards, a prestigious prize for photographers, has announced this year's winners. Artists submitted their series of works in 11 main categories with many subcategories. Each category has its own "Photographer of the Year".

The jury's list of winners included photographer Wolfgang Schwan with photos from Ukraine.

Specifically, he presented a photo of Olena Kurylo, a teacher from the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, who had been injured in a missile attack. The picture went viral on 24 February.

Wolfgang Schwan won in the Editorial/Press sub-category War, receiving the Press Photographer Of The Year award.

Author: Wolfgang Schwan/Press Photographer Of the Year

The Russian war against Ukraine was reflected in many of the winners' works this year.

The Book Photographer Of the Year award went to the joint work of 93 photojournalists about the war in Ukraine entitled A War Crime.

The second place in the same documentary book category went to Relentless Courage: Ukraine and the World at War.

This is a portfolio of over 20 of the most respected photojournalists of our time, including Carol Guzy, Lynsey Addario, Paula Bronstein, Justina Melnikovic and others. The cover features a photo of Azovstal's Dmytro Kozatskyi.

The first place in the Professional Editorial category of the Press, Political subcategory went to a photo of Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his address to the US Congress by photographer Mark Abraham.

Author: Mark Abraham/Editorial/Press/Political

Furthermore, the competition introduced a programme for photos created using artificial intelligence for the first time in 2023. The artist Luciano Koenig Dupont won the AI-Generated Image category.

Background: Last year, Boris Eldagsen's work, which turned out to be an artificially generated image, won the Sony World Photography Award.

The German artist refused the award, explaining that he wanted to provoke a discussion about the boundary between photography and AI, and he did.

In response to the debate, the International Photography Awards has created a separate category for AI photography.

Images generated by artificial intelligence are eligible for prizes only within their nomination (gold/silver/bronze in subcategories and the overall category) but do not qualify for awards in the Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year nominations.

