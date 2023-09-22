UN shocked by situation in Nikopol after Kakhovka dam disaster

The river in the area of the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has almost no water left after the Russians had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) dam.

Source: Denise Brown, UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, during a briefing in Kyiv

Quote: "I was in Nikopol last week on Monday. And what is absolutely shocking is that there is almost no water left in the river," she said.

Details: Brown noted that the water level there is extremely low, and access to clean water is a top priority for the people living in Nikopol.

"The UN and local authorities supply Nikopol residents with drinking water. There are 20 sites around the city and huge containers that are refilled three times a day. There are WhatsApp groups run by a local organisation to inform people about the water supply," said the humanitarian coordinator.

All in all, the UN and its partners have delivered food, water, funds, medical assistance, protection and transport to the affected areas as part of the response to the Kakhovka dam explosion.

"A total of 5.3 million litres of drinking water have been provided. After the dam collapsed, about 2 million water purification tablets were distributed in the affected areas. 240,000 food rations and cash assistance for 20,000 people [have been provided]. So the assistance was really extensive," Brown said.

The UN delivered enough aid in June to cover the needs of roughly 200,000 people.

The UN also provided financial assistance to almost 20,000 people and registered another 20,000 more for support.

Background: Nikopol is located on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir of the Dnipro River.

Earlier, Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told Interfax-Ukraine that around 11 million people across Ukraine currently have problems with access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

