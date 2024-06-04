All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Dnipro with missiles: fire breaks out, 6 injured, including baby

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 June 2024, 10:30
Russians hit Dnipro with missiles: fire breaks out, 6 injured, including baby
Black smoke. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro with missiles on the night of 3-4 June. Eight people, including children, have been injured and civilian infrastructure and vehicles have been damaged as a result of falling wreckage from intercepted targets.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tough morning for Dnipro. The enemy attacked the city. Air defence forces downed two missiles. However, wreckage caused damage to civilian infrastructure, a fire broke out and local residents were injured. Among them are children. A one-month-old boy is in a satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 17-year-old boy is in hospital in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:
 

Details: A man, 68, and women, aged 32, 36 and 56, were also injured. One of the women has been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Updated: Later, Serhii Lysak said that another person had been reported injured in Dnipro, a 37-year-old man, who is currently in hospital. 

"In total, there were seven injured, including two children," Lysak noted.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured as a result of the morning attack had increased to 8, including 2 children. 

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

In addition, about 15 cars were damaged and windows shattered in houses, apartment buildings and a hospital.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak said all necessary services are working at the scene.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"The aggressor struck Nikopol in the evening. Kamikaze drones hit the city. No one was injured," Lysak summarised.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Background: The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning had been issued due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons on the night of 3-4 June.

Support UP or become our patron!

    Subjects: Dnipromissile strikeair defence
    Advertisement:

    Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

    Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

    Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

    US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

    Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

    Macron dissolves French parliament

    All News
    Dnipro
    Explosions heard in Dnipro
    Explosions rock Dnipro
    Russians attack infrastructure in Dnipro, killing and injuring people
    RECENT NEWS
    23:40
    Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
    22:48
    Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
    21:51
    Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
    21:27
    23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
    21:12
    Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
    21:03
    Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
    20:51
    How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
    20:28
    EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
    20:19
    Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
    20:18
    Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
    All News
    Advertisement:
    Advertisement: