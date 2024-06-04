Russians hit Dnipro with missiles: fire breaks out, 6 injured, including baby
The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro with missiles on the night of 3-4 June. Eight people, including children, have been injured and civilian infrastructure and vehicles have been damaged as a result of falling wreckage from intercepted targets.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Tough morning for Dnipro. The enemy attacked the city. Air defence forces downed two missiles. However, wreckage caused damage to civilian infrastructure, a fire broke out and local residents were injured. Among them are children. A one-month-old boy is in a satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 17-year-old boy is in hospital in a moderate condition."
Details: A man, 68, and women, aged 32, 36 and 56, were also injured. One of the women has been hospitalised in a moderate condition.
Updated: Later, Serhii Lysak said that another person had been reported injured in Dnipro, a 37-year-old man, who is currently in hospital.
"In total, there were seven injured, including two children," Lysak noted.
Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured as a result of the morning attack had increased to 8, including 2 children.
In addition, about 15 cars were damaged and windows shattered in houses, apartment buildings and a hospital.
Lysak said all necessary services are working at the scene.
"The aggressor struck Nikopol in the evening. Kamikaze drones hit the city. No one was injured," Lysak summarised.
Background: The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning had been issued due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons on the night of 3-4 June.
Support UP or become our patron!