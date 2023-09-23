Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that the Russians are continuing to try to regain their lost ground near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 23 September

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, attacking not only the positions of Ukrainian troops but also civilian infrastructure in settlements. Thus, yesterday, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with six Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, two of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Advertisement:

In addition, a missile attack on the city of Kremenchuk injured more than 30 people, including three children. Civilians in Yurkivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were also affected by a cynical missile attack. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

Details: At night, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type missiles and kamikaze drones. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being confirmed.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, killing Russian troops, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

Over 30 combat engagements took place yesterday. The Russians launched 5 missile strikes and 49 air strikes, and fired 24 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at both the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities.

The settlements of Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Nadiia, Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Tiahyntsi and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast suffered from Russian airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas. They are actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts, and are increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians attempted to regain lost ground near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful. The Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, where they made 12 unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions over the past day.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian attacks near Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast resulted in significant losses for the occupiers in both manpower and equipment. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line and inflict losses on the occupation forces.

On the Melitopol front, the Defence Forces continue their offensive, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, wearing down the Russians along the entire line of contact and forcing them to withdraw from their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue counter-battery combat, destroying supply storage points and successfully striking at the Russians’ rear.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea. In addition, they carried out 12 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two anti-aircraft missile systems and four artillery pieces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!