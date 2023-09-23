Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
Saturday, 23 September 2023, 09:33
The Russian occupiers have lost another 510 of their soldiers, with more than 275,000 invaders killed in total since 24 February 2022.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 275,460 (+510) military personnel;
- 4,655 (+11) tanks;
- 8,912 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 6,210 (+33) artillery systems;
- 789 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 530 (+2) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 316 (+0) helicopters;
- 4,867 (+8) tactical UAVs;
- 1,518 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 20 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 8,716 (+26) vehicles and tankers;
- 912 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!