Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:33
photo: getty images

The Russian occupiers have lost another 510 of their soldiers, with more than 275,000 invaders killed in total since 24 February 2022.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 275,460 (+510) military personnel;
  • 4,655 (+11) tanks;
  • 8,912 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 6,210 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 789 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 530 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 316 (+0) helicopters;
  • 4,867 (+8) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,518 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 20 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 8,716 (+26) vehicles and tankers;
  • 912 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

 The information is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

