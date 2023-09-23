Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine

The Russian occupiers have lost another 510 of their soldiers, with more than 275,000 invaders killed in total since 24 February 2022.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 275,460 (+510) military personnel;

4,655 (+11) tanks;

8,912 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

6,210 (+33) artillery systems;

789 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

530 (+2) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

316 (+0) helicopters;

4,867 (+8) tactical UAVs;

1,518 (+1) cruise missiles;

20 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

8,716 (+26) vehicles and tankers;

912 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

