All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service directs HIMARS at meeting at Russians' HQ near Kherson, 8 officers killed – Ukrainska Pravda source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:32
Ukraine's Security Service directs HIMARS at meeting at Russians' HQ near Kherson, 8 officers killed – Ukrainska Pravda source
screenshot

Ukraine’s Defence Forces targeted the temporary command post of the Russians in Kherson Oblast, following a tip-off from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The video of the recent explosion in the temporary command post of the Russians near Kherson was provided by a source to the UP. 

Advertisement:

Reportedly, thanks to the tip-off from the SSU, the HIMARS missile "visited" the daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division.

Quote: "The meeting ended early: eight officers ended as 200 and seven ended as 300 [military slang terms; 200 means killed in action, and 300 means wounded – ed.]."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: