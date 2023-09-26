Ukraine's Security Service directs HIMARS at meeting at Russians' HQ near Kherson, 8 officers killed – Ukrainska Pravda source

Ukraine’s Defence Forces targeted the temporary command post of the Russians in Kherson Oblast, following a tip-off from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The video of the recent explosion in the temporary command post of the Russians near Kherson was provided by a source to the UP.

Reportedly, thanks to the tip-off from the SSU, the HIMARS missile "visited" the daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division.

HIMARS «завітав» на нараду до окупантів під Херсоном pic.twitter.com/nuMrCzMIZe — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 26, 2023

Quote: "The meeting ended early: eight officers ended as 200 and seven ended as 300 [military slang terms; 200 means killed in action, and 300 means wounded – ed.]."

