We are not set for conflict – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on relations with Poland

European PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:30

Ukraine seeks constructive relations with Poland, especially to resolve the issue of grain exports to the country.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency

Details: He said Kyiv is committed to constructive relations with Warsaw and is ready for talks and consultations.

Quote: "We are not set for a conflict. We are highly willing to talk to Polish authorities; we immensely respect them, and we appreciate and are grateful for the support of the Polish people in countering Russian aggression," Kuleba added.

More details: The foreign minister noted that Kyiv had been working with the European Commission to prevent the reintroduction of national bans on the export of Ukrainian grain and to prevent this issue from becoming a hostage to any political processes.

"The Poles and we have a common enemy to defeat; we have repeatedly demonstrated in history that when we are together, when we have solidarity, mutual support and mutual assistance, we are much stronger; when there are some unresolved issues between us, the third party will definitely benefit," Kuleba said.

Background: The grain crisis has strained relations between Ukraine and Poland recently. Poland reacted extremely sharply to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN, and Ukraine had a very strong reaction to the Polish president's remarks about Ukraine drowning and the Polish PM's statements about arms supplies.

