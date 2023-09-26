All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Switzerland approves sale of 25 Leopard 2s to Germany with condition that they not be transferred to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 16:08

The Swiss parliament has authorised the army to write off 25 Leopard 2 tanks on the condition that the tanks be sold back to the German manufacturer. 

Source: Swissinfo reports about this, European Pravda writes 

Details: The upper house of the parliament passed the decision by 25 votes for, 15 against and 3 abstentions. The National Assembly (lower house) approved decommissioning the tanks in June. The decision on the actual resale and its terms must now be made by the Federal Council (government).

Advertisement:

In February, the German government asked Switzerland to buy back part of the decommissioned tanks of the German company Rheinmetall.

As the Federal Council reports, Berlin assured that if Switzerland votes "for", the tanks will not reach Ukraine. Instead, the tanks will remain in Germany or other EU or NATO countries and fill gaps in their arsenals.

It should be noted that in June, the Swiss government rejected a request by Swiss defence company RUAG to re-export 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine that were supposed to be delivered to Ukraine after refurbishment in Germany.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Switzerland is criticised for prohibiting other states from transferring weapons produced there to Kyiv for reasons of neutrality. In particular, this has happened with Germany, which could not supply Ukraine with ammunition for Gepard self-propelled guns, but eventually established their production inside the country.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: