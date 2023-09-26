All Sections
Grain crisis: Ukraine presents mechanism for verification of Ukrainian grain going to EU

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 16:00

Ukraine has developed a procedure for verification of four grain crops for the five EU countries that have opposed Ukrainian grain exports.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, at a meeting of Visegrád Group agriculture ministers on Tuesday

Details: The mechanism was developed in line with the European Commission's decision.

"We are introducing an internal procedure for verifying the export of four crops (corn, rapeseed, sunflower, wheat) to five EU countries," Solskyi said.

"This procedure provides for the issuance of a licence by the Ukrainian government within 30 days of receipt of an export application. Within these 30 days, Ukraine informs the European Commission and the relevant country of the receipt of the export application," Solskyi said.

The mechanism, which prevents exports without the approval of the neighbouring country, is as constructive and clear as possible and takes into account the interests of all parties, as Solskyi pointed out. 

The relevant government resolution has now been adopted.

Ukraine has sent proposals to its neighbouring countries on how such a mechanism would work and is awaiting their responses and possible solutions.

Exports to the five countries are no longer possible without their approval.

Solskyi said that, as of today, an official response has been received from Romania.

The Minister thanked each country for their understanding, willingness and ability to communicate to resolve the situation with Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Quote: "I am grateful to Bulgaria for withstanding such tremendous pressure, for its willingness to negotiate and find constructive solutions. To Romania for its understanding and maximum support. We thank Hungary and Slovakia for listening to our proposals and being ready to discuss them further. We would like to thank Poland for the maximum support that has always been and is available now. [...] Our productive negotiations are the key to a successful resolution of the situation and stability in the agricultural sector of each country."

Background:

On 15 September, the European Commission did not extend the temporary restrictions on exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU countries.

Following this decision, Ukraine developed proposals for a compromise within 72 hours. On 17 September, the proposals were sent to the European Commission and neighbouring countries. On 18 September, they were discussed at the EU-Ukraine coordination platform.

This week, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine will hold talks with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania to settle the verification mechanism.

A regular meeting of the European Commission's working group on exports of Ukrainian agricultural products is scheduled for 28 September.

