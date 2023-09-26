All Sections
Temporary corridor: Seven vessels depart from Ukraine

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 17:38

Seven vessels have already departed from the Odesa ports along the temporary humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy at the briefing, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The updated information says seven vessels have departed through the new corridor. So there are seven successful departures out of seven. Two vessels entered the ports, seven departed. Five vessels are those that were here before the full-scale invasion. Therefore this process is ongoing. We do everything to facilitate the security of the area, in which the vessels are in our territorial waters."

Pletenchuk explained that then, vessels enter territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye up to the Bosphorus Strait.  

"This is the NATO countries' territorial sea so the attacks on this territory will mean attacking the sovereign territory of these countries. This is why they [the Russians – ed.] will not do this," he remarked.

The Ukrainian Navy stressed that the Black Sea remains dangerous due to aircraft and missile systems. At the same time, the Russians do not deploy any vessel groupings in these waters out of fear they will be destroyed.

Background:

Ukraine opened the registration for trade vessels and their owners for taking temporary routes from/to the Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally quit the grain deal.

The first vessel, which used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia quit the grain deal, arrived in Istanbul on 18 August.

