All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Temporary corridor: Seven vessels depart from Ukraine

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 17:38

Seven vessels have already departed from the Odesa ports along the temporary humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy at the briefing, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The updated information says seven vessels have departed through the new corridor. So there are seven successful departures out of seven. Two vessels entered the ports, seven departed. Five vessels are those that were here before the full-scale invasion. Therefore this process is ongoing. We do everything to facilitate the security of the area, in which the vessels are in our territorial waters."

Advertisement:

Pletenchuk explained that then, vessels enter territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye up to the Bosphorus Strait.  

"This is the NATO countries' territorial sea so the attacks on this territory will mean attacking the sovereign territory of these countries. This is why they [the Russians – ed.] will not do this," he remarked.

The Ukrainian Navy stressed that the Black Sea remains dangerous due to aircraft and missile systems. At the same time, the Russians do not deploy any vessel groupings in these waters out of fear they will be destroyed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukraine opened the registration for trade vessels and their owners for taking temporary routes from/to the Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally quit the grain deal.

The first vessel, which used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia quit the grain deal, arrived in Istanbul on 18 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: